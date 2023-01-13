Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is scheduled to speak at Chatham House, the United Kingdom’s foreign and policy think-tank institute.

The event will take place on 16 January, according to the schedule of events on the organisation’s website.

Chatham House, in a statement, tagged the event as “Nigeria’s 2023 elections: A vision for policy change and institutional reforms.”

Mr Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, is expected to speak on his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria in an event that is expected to last for an hour – between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Alex Vines, the managing director of ethics, risk and resilience, Africa programme.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has also been to the Chatham House to speak on his grand plans for the country if elected as President in the forthcoming presidential election, slated for 25 February.

READ ALSO:

The policy think-tank institute is also expected to invite two other leading presidential candidates – Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, to speak of their plans and policies before the general elections.

Atiku had appeared at the institute in 2018 ahead of the 2019 elections in which he contested as the candidate of the PDP but lost to the outgoing incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, then candidate of the ruling APC.

About Chatham House

As obtained from its website, Chatham House is a world-leading policy institute with a mission to help governments and societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous and just world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

