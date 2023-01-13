A police officer was shot dead on Thursday during an operation to rescue a Nigerian judiciary official who was abducted in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

The abducted official, Precious Aigbonoga, who is the president of the customary court in Edo State, was rescued unhurt by the police.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Thursday, confirmed her rescue and the loss of a police officer, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

A team of military and police officers carried out the rescue operation in a forest in the state, said Mr Nwabuzor.

Mrs Aigbonoga was abducted on Monday while on her way to Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State, where she serves as president, Igueben Area Customary Court.

Customary courts are the lowest in the hierarchy of courts in Nigeria. Their focus is on resolving disputes around local customs.

The Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin branch, Nosa Edo-Osagie, thanked the security agencies for Mrs Aigbonoga’s rescue, and also thanked those who stood by her family during the incident.

The NBA commiserated with the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mohammed Dankwara, on the loss of the officer.

Other abduction cases

Gunmen had also abducted a former state lawmaker in Edo, Festus Edughele, in Ubiaja while on his way from Orhionmwon Local Government Area to Benin City on the same day the customary court president was abducted.

It is not clear for now if the former lawmaker has been released.

Abduction-for-ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities.

Scores of people were abducted after a terror attack on a train station in Edo State recently.

The victims were waiting to board a train from the Igueben Station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in the neighbouring Delta State.

The police said the attack was carried out by “herdsmen”.

The attack on the train station in Edo occurred about 10 months after terrorists attacked a moving train in Kaduna, North-west Nigeria. Some people were killed and dozens of other passengers kidnapped in the Kaduna incident.

Some passengers spent months with the kidnappers before they were released, either after their relatives paid ransom or after the government negotiated their release.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

