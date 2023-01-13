The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River State, said 54 people lost their lives from 106 road traffic crashes recorded in the state in 2022.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Abdullahi Hassan, said this Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Mr Hassan said 158 vehicles were involved in the crashes while 258 people sustained injuries.

He attributed most of the crashes to speeding and loss of control by drivers.

He told NAN that in the period under review, the Command apprehended 14,345 drivers for various offences.

He added that 8,376 offenders were booked for various traffic offences and brought to the command for sanctions.

He listed the non-use of seat belt, speeding, overloading, wrongful overtaking, and use of mobile phone while driving amongst the offences.

The sector commander said the offenders were educated by officials of the corps on the need to obey traffic rules and proper use of the road.

“In the period under review, we held 332 rallies in motor parks, public places and government offices to sensitise motorists on the proper use of the road when driving.

“We are always at the top of our activities in educating motorists on the need for proper road usage.

“When we arrest any offender, we educate and enlighten him/her on the proper use of the road and the essence to know the traffic rules and regulations,” he added.

He advised motorists in the state to have a change of attitude towards road traffic regulations and offences, adding that it was one of the ways of keeping the roads safe from crashes.

(NAN)

