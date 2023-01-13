The Chinese man standing trial for the murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Buhari, has said he spent N60 million on his deceased lover.

Geng Quandong, 47, opened his defence on Wednesday and Thursday at a Kano High Court, at Miller Road.

Mr Quandong was charged with culpable homicide for the death of Ms Buhari.

Mr Quandong allegedly murdered Ms Buhari, 23, at Janbalu quarters for allegedly refusing to marry him and for exploiting him.

On his first defence on Wednesday, Mr Quanrong said he spent N60 million on his deceased lover in the two years they were dating.

He said, “Besides huge amounts of money I used to spend on her, I used to take her out to places like Bristol Palace and Central Hotel to eat food.

“I bought her house worth N4 million, a car worth N10 million; N18 million as capital to start a business, and spent N500,000 worth of bags and shoes on her new shop and N1 million worth of laces and wrappers and a house in Abuja which she started building.”

“I bought her gold wears worth N5 million, N6 million to go and process her certificate at Sokoto University and N1 million to install the solar system in their house.

“When we started preparing for a wedding, I bought her wedding dresses worth N1.5 million, sweets and other dresses they will wear on their wedding day and ‘Asoebi’ for her friends and N700,000 new notes for spraying on the wedding day.

“I went to Sokoto to see her family members where I spent N700,000.

“On the 13th of September 2022, she requested some money to be used in the house she is building in Abuja but I didn’t give her because I don’t have money then.

“Since then, she stopped answering my calls because she thought I am broke,” Mr Guangdong said through an interpreter.

The judge, Sunusi Ma’aji, thereafter postponed the hearing for the continuation of the defence on Thursday.

Thursday’s sitting

On Thursday, Mr Quandong said he was attempting to save his life when he stabbed his girlfriend to death.

According to the suspect, the deceased picked a knife and attempted to stab him but in the process, he gained possession of the knife and unknowingly stabbed her while trying to escape from the deceased who, he said, tried to suffocate him by grabbing his neck.

“I do not know where I precisely stabbed her but was told by the deceased’s neighbour, Aminu, who visited me in the police custody after three days that I stabbed her on her shoulder and leg which resulted to her death.”

He said: “On 16th September 2022, I called her (Ummu) severally but she didn’t pick up the calls. Around 8:30 pm, I called her again, through WhatsApp call and she didn’t pick up the call.

“Later, she told me to stop disturbing her life since I couldn’t afford to satisfy her financial needs. She asked me to return her pet dog, Chalie, which she gave me as a gift. Anytime she was missing the dog, she ask me to bring the dog for her or she comes to my house to see the dog. And that was why I took the dog along and on my way, I told her I was coming with the dog.

“When I arrived, I sent a message to her through WhatsApp that I was outside and she replied saying I was stupid. All the message conversation is on the phone and Whatsapp which have been handed over to my lawyers.

“Later, she sent her sister, Asiya, who came and picked up the dog from the car and shut the door on me and left me standing for close to 30 minutes under the rain. I was wet and cold. I knocked severally but nobody answered.

“Their neighbour, Mustapha, approached me and called her sister, Asiya on the phone but she didn’t pick up. Finally, the deceased’s mother, Fatima, open the door for me and I went inside to pick up the dog which ran to me.

“After picking up the dog, I wanted to go out but Ummukulsum rushed out from the living room and locked up the door preventing me from going out.

“She started abusing me in English and Hausa. She slapped me many times and called me an idiot, animal Chinese fool and some I couldn’t understand.

“This was not the first time she slapped me. She slapped me four different times, in the presence of her family and her friends. She is hot-tempered and gets angry easily and when she is angry the family members don’t intervene because they are afraid.

“When she was beating and abusing me, the mother asked her to stop but she was not listening as she continued. At that time, I stood there and held the dog in my hand.

“At that time, she was still angry as if she was mad, she rushed back to the living room and grabbed the knife and rushed at me. I was scared when I saw her carrying a knife and so I dropped the dog on the ground.

“When she attempted to stab me with a knife, I held her hand and collected the knife from her. While attempting to regain possession of the knife, she bite my left arm and finger. She continued abusing, fighting and calling the name of my mother which is the highest insult in the culture of Chinese.

“At that moment, I was still in possession of the knife and she used her hand to grab my private part and was pulling it. I felt pain and had to succumb.

“The deceased’s mother told her to stop but Ummu called her sister, Asiya to call the police that I wanted to rape her (Ummu). And that she will not allow me to leave until when the police come and arrest me and the Nigerian Immigration Service will deport me.

“They pulled me into their living room and mercilessly slapped and abuse me. In the process, my glasses got lost and couldn’t see clearly.

“I wanted to stand up but couldn’t as she pulled me down. She pushed me onto the bed and grabbed my neck with her two hands. I felt I was suffocating and scared and was trying to get out of her hand but didn’t succeed.

“The light in the room was not so bright and so Icould not see because no glass on my face. I don’t have the intention to harm her but wanted to escape from her firm grip. In the process, I used a knife in my possession to stab her but don’t know where until after three days when her neighbour, Aminu, visited me in the police and told me it was in her shoulder and leg and afterwards broke the news of her demise to me. I felt sad and cried bitterly,” the Chinese national narrated.

The counsel to the Defendant, Mohammad Dan’azumi, told the court of pending electronic exhibits the defence intended to tender before the court and sought an adjournment. The lead prosecution counsel and Kano State Attorney General, Musa Lawan, did not object.

The judge, Mr Ma’aji, adjourned the matter to 7th and 8th February 2023 for the continuation of trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

