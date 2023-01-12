Gunmen have killed an intending couple in Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

The victims, Martins Ifechukwu and Gloria Mba were killed on Tuesday in Arondizuogu, a community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen also killed Mr Ifechukwu’s brother, who was driving the would-be couple in his tricycle during the attack, according to a report by the Punch newspaper.

The intending couple were billed to hold their wedding on 18 January, according to information on the wedding invitation card seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told the Punch that they had complained to the police in the state about the rising cases of killing and kidnapping in the area, but only received promises from them to address the security situation.

“But since then, the killing and kidnapping have been happening every day. The people of Arondizuogu did not come back for Christmas and New Year.

“The few that came could not move around in their cars. As we speak, there was a mass exodus of people from Arondizuogu this morning (Wednesday) after the incident of last night,” the resident stated.

He added that the hoodlums usually target “flashy cars” and kill the owners if they refuse to release them.

“We are no longer safe in Arondizuogu. Students are afraid of going to schools; our mothers no longer go to markets for fear of the unknown.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, has confirmed the incident, the paper reported.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

