The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a certificate forgery case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Kwara State governor.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, ruled that the suit was an abuse of court process.

“Once a court is satisfied with the proceedings before it that they amount to abuse of process, the court has the right, in fact, duty to invoke its coercive powers to punish the party which is in abuse of its process.”

“Such power is often exercisable by a dismissal of the action which constituted the abuse. I, therefore, make an order dismissing this case for being an abuse of process of court”, the judge said.

He also held that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The PDP had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Abdulrasaq and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2022, the PDP had prayed that the governor and the APC be disqualified from the 2023 governorship election over the allegation of presenting a forged West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate to secure the nomination.

The party also urged for an order of the court compelling INEC to delist Mr Abdulrazak’s name and the APC from those cleared for the general polls.

In his judgement, Mr Ekwo upheld the preliminary objection to the suit filed on the governor’s behalf by his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The judge agreed with Mr Fagbemi that the purported certificate forgery and perjury had been raised in another suit in 2019 by PDP’s former governorship candidate, Rasaki Atunwa, adjudicated upon and dismissed by another judge, Bassey Ikpeme, for being worthless and unmeritorious.

Mr Ekwo held that PDP lacked the right to challenge the primary election that produced Mr Abdulrasaq as the governorship candidate of the APC because it was not an aspirant in the primary election.

The judge further agreed with Mr Fagbemi that the PDP was a busybody and meddlesome interloper because it had no right to dabble in the internal affairs of the APC.

The PDP’s fresh suit was filed on its behalf by Paul Erokoro, a SAN.

The court was asked to invoke sections 171 and 285 of the 1999 constitution as well as section 29 of the Electoral Act to nullify the planned participation of the governor in the forthcoming election.

