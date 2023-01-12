Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, has attacked a former deputy of the state, Ahmad Mahmoud, who defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling him a liar who cannot be trusted.

The governor said this in a campaign rally in the Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mahmud had in a letter to the APC chairman of Galagamma ward, his native ward, in Gumel Local Government Area, said he decided to resign from the ruling party due to a lack of commitment of the state APC towards winning the 2023 elections in the state.

“I am constrained to take this decision due to the obvious intra-party conflict, disunity and lack of commitment and confidence in the party stalwarts towards the success of All Progressive Congress in the forthcoming general election in the state, he said in his resignation letter.

Mr Mahmoud joined the PDP at an event at former governor Sule Lamido’s residence, Bamaina, Birnin Kudu local government area.

Mr Mahmoud said: “I used to shade tears whenever I see how things are happening in APC and remember how things were (done) when we are in government under PDP.

“I and all my supporters who worked for the success of APC in 2015 and 2019 have quit the party (APC) and will work for the victory of PDP in the coming 2023 general election, Mr Mahmoud said.

Responding to Mr Mahmoud’s claims, Governor Badaru said the former deputy peddles lies unnecessarily.

The governor claimed that the former deputy governor left the APC without the support of his people in the Gumel local government area.

“I commended the people of Gumel for not following him to where he is. This is somebody who can swear

with the Holy Qur’an on lies.

“May Allah expose him, he always lied against me and my deputy, we pray to Allah to always expose him”, Mr Badaru said.

Mr Mahmud was the Deputy Governor of the state between 2007 to 2015 in the administration of former governor Lamido.

He joined the APC after the Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2015 and campaigned for the incumbent governor, Muhammad Badaru.

