The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has named Cyrus Johnson as its governorship candidate in Ogun state, four months after the death of the former candidate, David Bamgbose.

Mr Bamgbose had died after a brief illness in September.

The State Chairman of the party, Samson Okusanya, introduced Mr Johnson to journalists after a brief unveiling meeting held in Abeokuta.

Mr Okusanya said Mr Johnson, an accountant, had emerged from a primary election monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said PRP is popular enough to win the election “because we are fully on ground in all the 236 wards.”

While speaking with journalists, the PRP governorship candidate promised to run a people-centred government if he elected.

“We want to run a people-centred because whatever you do that does not put the people first is just shadow boxing.

“In Ogun State, the first thing for us is agriculture, which will translate into the availability of food. We should have gone past the stage where corn will only be available once in a year, we should make food available on every table. It is when a person is fed that he works and studies well.

“The next is education. The present government has neglected education and everybody knows that. In our government, education from primary to secondary school will be free, compulsory and qualitative,” he added.

