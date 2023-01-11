Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Wednesday boycotted the presidential campaign rally held in the state.

The party chieftains were at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and disappeared from there.

Notable among them were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo.

Briefing journalists, Mr Chime said they were at the airport to receive the presidential candidate but could not appear at the rally because of the internal issue they had with the APC Chairperson in Enugu State, Ugochukwu Agballah.

Mr Chime said nothing has been done about their grievances after they staged a peaceful protest at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The former governor said “someone not known by the party” emerged as the party chairman and since then, the party had been in disarray.

He also complained that the governorship candidate of the party and the deputy were from the same senatorial district, noting that it had never happened in the state since the history of democracy.

The former governor said they would all work hard to ensure APC’s victory in the general elections but they were left with no option than to distance themselves from “such illegal act”.

A former president of the Nigerian Senate, Ken Nnamani, said the APC chairperson in the state and the governorship candidate were running the party like sole administrators.

The APC in Enugu State may not have peace unless the state chairman retraces his steps, he said.

A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, said they stayed away from the rally because of the chairman’s attitude towards them.

(NAN)

