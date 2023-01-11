“Suspected fake security” operatives have attacked officers of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and escaped with a drug suspect.

The spokesperson of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that their operatives were attacked while on the trail of a truck conveying a drug suspect and illicit drugs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Mr Babafemi said that their operatives seized the truck and drug consignment but the security operatives escaped with the suspected drug baron.

“They went away with the drug suspect in their vehicle but we got support from the soldiers from nearby military formations as well as reinforcement of our men from the state headquarters,” he said.

“We got the drugs.”

Asked to describe the “suspected fake security operatives,” Mr Babafemi said that “the reason we called them suspected fake security operatives is that no genuine officers paid with taxpayers money will do the kind of things that they are doing by escorting drug cartels … to escape security scrutiny.”

How it happened

According to the Vanguard newspaper, the NDLEA’s Lagos State Commander, Umar Adoro, said the operation was carried out based on intelligence.

“We ambushed the truck. We knew when they finished loading and when they started their movement and we chose to accost the truck on Awolowo road, as that would determine whether the drugs were being conveyed to the mainland or offshore,” Mr Adoro was quoted as saying at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“We waited until midnight before the truck was sighted and we intercepted it. Unfortunately, we were distracted because when the truck driver and the vehicle were intercepted, unidentified security agents appeared and insisted that the truck must be allowed to continue its movement, we said where and they could not tell us.

“There was pandemonium as the security agents started shooting in the air which attracted the Army from the Medical corp. They reinforced our officers before reinforcement came from my office.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts cannabis concealed in statue in Lagos

“But the unidentified security agency took the driver and escaped with him. But we successfully got the truck. Our officers’ vehicle that was used to barricade the truck was damaged by the truck driver and unidentified security agents”

“We knew when they finished loading and when they started their movement and we chose to accost the truck on Awolowo road, as that would determine whether the drugs were being conveyed to the mainland or offshore.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

