Armed robbers have killed a 200-level undergraduate student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The victim, simply identified as Daniel, was shot on Sunday night while trying to recover his SIM card from the hoodlums, who attacked his lodge.

The incident happened in Ifite, a students’ community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers, it was learnt, stormed the victim’s lodge and demanded his phone which he gave to the robbers after hesitation.

Matthew Ekwem, a student of the institution, narrated to PREMIUM TIMES how the victim, a Philosophy student, was shot by the robbers.

“After giving the phone to them, he requested his SIM card. The robbers agreed to return the SIM card to him. But while one of the robbers was trying to remove the SIM card from the phone, he mistakenly pulled the trigger and shot Daniel in the stomach,” Mr Ekwem said.

He said although the victim was rushed to Amaku Teaching Hospital, he died shortly after arriving at the hospital due to excess loss of blood.

Sources said the victim had just returned to the school hours before the attack.

Some students of the institution said there have been increasing cases of attacks in the area.

When contacted on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the institution, Chika Ene, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Ene, however, said she would not be able to give details of the attack.

“I am in a meeting now,” she said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the incident to this newspaper.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, described the attack as “unfortunate.”

“I urge the witnesses to help us with information to unmask the persons behind the ungodly act,” he said.

The police spokesperson said security patrol has been intensified in the area.

