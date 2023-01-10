The Faculty of Management Sciences, of Bayero University, Kano, on Tuesday, is hosting the International Conference and Doctoral Colloquium meant to deliberate on climate change and digital technology.

The Dean of the Faculty, Kabir Tahir-Hamid, a professor, told PREMIUM TIMES that the theme of the three-day event is “Sustainable Transformation of Public and Corporate Management in the Digital Age: Perspectives, Challenges and Prospects.”

He said the gathering intends to bring about a radical rethink on long-entrenched ways of doing things and traditional paths to development.

“Technology has become a critical success factor and modern public and business organizations should see it as an integral part of their strategy if they are to thrive.

“The conference will provide a platform for intellectual discourse on how to achieve sustainable development using digital technology in both the public and private sectors.

“Strategically address issues about the transformation of Public and Corporate Management in the digital age and Chart a course on how to use emerging digital technology, perspectives and paradigms to improve all-inclusive sustainable economic growth and development.

“To Identify strategies for meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

“Identify viable strategies for addressing poverty, unemployment, pollution, climate change, falling standard of living and inefficiencies in public and private management,” he said.

The conference will bring together academics and practitioners in the field of Management Sciences, Digital Technology and beyond. Participation is also open to all interested members of the public, he added.

“The conference also meant to ensure transparency in service delivery. When the government and private sectors use digital technology in service delivery it will result in multiple effects.

“With about 300 papers presentation from scholars across the world, the presenters will speak on digital technology in addressing poverty rate in the country and the problem of unemployment rate in the country, the academician said.

Dignitaries expected at the event, include, the Vice Chancellor, of Bayero University, Sagir Abbas; Dean of Faculty of Management Science, Mr Tahir-Hamid; Chairman, of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) Yusuf Kazaure and others.

