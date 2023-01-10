President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) governing board with the appointment of seven new members.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, Yunusa Abdullah, said the president approved the appointment of some new members and reappointment of some existing members to the NDIC Board.

The recent appointment is aimed at injecting fresh ideas necessary to reposition the corporation for enhanced performance, the statement said. It noted that the appointments became imperative to reconstitute the governing board of the NDIC to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy.

“The appointment of the existing members of the Board whose four-year term became effective on 9th December, 2018 expired on 9th December, 2022,” the statement read.

It said it is noteworthy that irrespective of the tenure of the appointment, NDIC operates a semester system for its board and it stands dissolved at the end of the tenure of the first appointment.

According to the statement, the board has five other members whose membership is by virtue of institutional or Office representation in line with the provision of Section 5 (2 c and d) of the NDIC, Act, 2006.

The appointees

The statement listed those appointed into the board to include Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, (Chairman) from South West Zone, (new appointment); Osita Ogbu, (member) from South East Zone, (new appointment); Umar Jibrin, (member) from North Central Zone, (new appointment); and Mohammed Haruna (member) from North East Zone, (new appointment).

Other appointees are: Yasmin Dalhatu (Member, from North West zone, (new appointment); Simon Ogie, (member), from South South Zone, (new appointment); Abimbola Olashore (member), South West Zone, (new appointment); Muhammed Ali, Director Home Finance (member), Institutional (Rep of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning); Haruna Mustapha, Director Banking Supervision Department, (member), Institutional (Rep of Central Bank of Nigeria); Bello Hassan, Managing Director (member), by virtue of office; Mustapha Ibrahim, Executive Director Operations (member), by virtue of office; and Emily Osuji, Executive Director Corporate Services (member), by virtue of office.

Profile

Mr Abdullateef, Principal Partner at Abdulhakeem Abdullateef & Co. (Legal Practitioners), previously served as Member, Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, before his appointment as Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Political and Legislative Powers. He later served as Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State.

Mr Ogbu is a professor of Economics with over 30 years of professional experience in research, teaching, institution building, policy advice and executive leadership. He is currently Professor of Economics, Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, as well as Member, Governing Council, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu, Nigeria.

Mr Dalhatu is the Chief Executive of Jaiz Orphans and Widows Initiative – a Foundation that targets Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the Boko Haram Insurgency in the North East of Nigeria.

Similarly, Mr Jibrin has over 30 years of work experience in the public sector, and was the past Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja. In that capacity, he was primarily responsible for planning and development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Haruna is a seasoned professional with 33 years of experience spanning commercial banking, manufacturing and public service. He is currently the Director of Finance and Supplies at the Yobe State Ministry of Finance, Damaturu.

