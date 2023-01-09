Some farmers from Nigeria’s North-west region on Sunday, pledged to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The farmers, who spoke at a town hall meeting organised by Atiku’s campaign council, said they are confident that Atiku will address insecurity and other challenges bedevilling farmers in the region.

During the meeting, which was attended by farmers from Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Kebbi states, the Atiku campaign promised to tackle the farmers-herders crisis if its candidate was elected president in February.

Atiku was represented at the event by Baraka Sani, a former Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture and an aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The Chairman of the Sorghum and Millet Farmers’ Association, in Sokoto state, Ashiru Lawan, told PREMIUM TIMES after the event that insecurity and the propensity of politicians to hijack the distribution of farming inputs are affecting production.

“The biggest challenge now in Southern Sokoto is insecurity, which has prevented us from cultivating our land. Our quest for a solution to the problem makes us travel to Kano to engage stakeholders,” Mr Lawan said.

“The government should provide farming inputs and fertilizer at a subsidised price, ear,ly before the commencement of the rainy season. Let the government know that the so-called support was not been given to farmers but to some politicians who eventually select their followers who are not farmers as the beneficiaries.

“Whatever data the government want to know about farmers in any community in Sokoto, they should engage the traditional rulers of respective communities who can identify the real farmers.

“What we want from the presidential candidate of the PDP is to ensure that peace returns to our respective communities to enable our people to return to their farms,” Mr Lawan said.

Terrorist gangs, which are called bandits, have been attacking communities and travellers mainly in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi states. They have caused the displacement of millions of people and thousands of people have been either killed or abducted by these gangs. The unprecedented violence in the region has disrupted farming activities in the region.

The Nigerian government has deployed security personnel to the region but the killings and kidnapping have continued unabated.

Mr Lawan’s counterpart from neighbouring Kebbi state, Nafi’u Muhammad, also lamented the ravaging insecurity and poor support from the government to the farmers.

“The Zuru and Yauri Emirates in Kebbi are the biggest producer of Sorghum in the state but unfortunately, they are the worst hit by banditry which has prevented farmers from cultivating their farmlands. About 50 per cent of the farmlands in those areas are not being cultivated due to the activities of armed bandits in the last three years.

“We have consistently, reported our ordeals to the appropriate authorities but nothing has been done to prevent the situation. From what Baraka Sani (Atiku’s campaign) has said, we hope that there will be light at the end of the presidential candidate of the PDP won the election,” he said.

“For the past five years in Kebbi, I have been gathering data about farmers but I have never for once received any support from the data. The farmers in Kebbi believed that their data are being used to get billions in the name of support to them but that support never reach them, he lamented.

High cost of poultry feeds

Shafa’u Yunus a poultry farmer said the challenges confronting poultry farmers are numerous, chief among them being the high cost of the feeds and poor support from the government.

“We have hope that if (Atiku) is elected, as a successful businessman, he will address this problem.

“We, as farmers, believe that any country that cannot feed its citizens from locally homegrown foods is not qualified to be called an independent country.

“My call for them is that if they are given the mandate, they should not repeat the mistake of giving support to people who are not the real farmers, because that is what is killing the system.

“We are witnessing how some government officials will just seat in the comfort of their offices and write fictitious names and claimed all the privileges and support meant for farmers.

“In some instances, they give farm inputs to political thugs who eventually sold out the items without considering their values,” Mrs Yunus lamented.

In her response, Mrs Sani, appealed to the farmers to vote for Atiku in the fourth coming election while reeling out the agricultural policies of the PDP presidential candidate.

She said: “Atiku is a farmer and a businessman, who is also facing similar challenges of lack of fertilizer, and seedlings like any other farmer in the country. He is assuring that he will address the problem, if elected as the president.”

Mrs Sani said farmers can help address the problem of constant naira depreciation against the dollar by producing enough food for citizens to feed on, without depending on foreign currency for importing essential goods.

The PDP government under Atiku, says if elected, will invest in the agricultural sector by addressing the challenges of the farmers and herders, while introducing technology in farming for sustainable development.

