The House Leader, Kwara House of Assembly, Abubakar Olawoyin, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Abdulquadr Yusuf, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

NAN reports that Mr Olawoyin was of the APC and represented Ilorin Central Constituency (Mogajin Geri).

He died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

Islamic burial rites will hold at 4 p.m. at Magajin Geri family house, Surulere, Ilorin.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

