An office of the Presidential Campaign Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been vandalised in Ilesa, Osun State.

The campaign office was initially known as the political office of the immediate past Commissioner of Works and Transport in the state, Remi Omowaye.

Recently, Mr Omowaiye who is the spokesperson for the APC PCC in Osun State, converted the office to Tinubu/Shettima campaign office.

Sources said hoodlums, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded the facility around 8 p.m. on Saturday, shooting sporadically.

Campaign billboards of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were destroyed. Flags of the APC mounted within the office were also damaged.

The main door to the building and windows were also destroyed in the attack.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, had been at loggerheads over vandalisation of campaign posters and billboards and violent attacks in different parts of the state.

The governor is accusing his predecessor of sponsoring the attacks and inciting the public against his administration.

But Mr Oyetola refuted the allegations, saying it was the governor who was sponsoring the attacks against the APC.

Another attack

Similarly, another attack was recorded against Sunkanmi Obisesan, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye.

Mr Obisesan was reportedly attacked on Sunday afternoon around Ifofin area of Ilesa.

Sources said the politician was injured in the attack and taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa where he is currently receiving treatment.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun State, confirmed the two incidents.

Mr Opalola said the two attacks were reported to the police and investigation has begun.

“There were two cases they reported to the command. They have reported the attacks and investigation is ongoing. We are aware and we are investigating the attacks,” she said.

Omowaiye

In the last week of December, Mr Omowaiye narrowly escaped an attempted assassination at a market in the Ilesa area.

The assailants shot sporadically and attacked the former commissioner with stones and bottles when he visited a spare parts market in Isita area of Ilesa to distribute food items to traders in the market to celebrate the festive season.

For the attack, Mr Omowaiye blamed members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. And just yesterday, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the Presidential Campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

“And to our amazement, we got here this morning to see that this place has been riddled with bullets. This is happening twice in two weeks. It is so shocking that this is happening. We have reported severally to the security agencies, but nothing has been done. We thank God that no life was lost. We have reported again to the police this morning and this is just to show clearly that PDP is known for violence,” he added.

“A lot of people are dying, a lot of people have been attacked. I was just lucky to have survived an assassination attack about two weeks ago, if anybody had been here, there would have been a lot of casualties,” he claimed.

“So far, over 10 persons have been killed that are traceable to the activities of these people. And we are not surprise it is happening. As a government, PDP-led administration has a notorious killer, who had been declared wanted by the Police as a member of its Security Committee.”

The former commissioner therefore appealed to president Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali to come to their aid in Ilesa land.

“We are appealing to President Muhammad Buhari through the Inspector-General of Police to avert this incessant attacks on our people,” said.

“There is no doubt in the fact that PDP is taking us to the dark age where thuggery is the order of the day and we are also calling on the people of Ijesaland to remain calm and should know that the PDP and Governor Adeleke are known for thuggery. The PDP should allow us to do our opposition in peace.”

Mr Omowaiye noted that he had filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Services and other security agencies.

“I have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of State Services and other sister agencies. Even when there was an attack on my person, they were all here,” he added.

The former commissioner, however, urged the state governor to concentrate on governance.

“Adeleke should face governance and stop attacking us. When they were in the opposition for twelve years, nobody attacked them, they too should stop attacking our people.”

