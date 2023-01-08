Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has condemned the terror attack on a train station in Igueben, Edo State, south-south Nigeria, on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Olisa Ifeajika, Mr Okowa, who is also the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the attack as “very sad and unfortunate.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the terrorists attacked the train and kidnapped many passengers.

The governor said the activities of terrorists across the country had remained a disturbing phenomenon.

He called on security agencies to track the attackers of the train station and rescue the victims.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate also urged Nigerians to rise to the occasion and assist security agencies with relevant information to enable them to police the country effectively.

He enjoined the Nigerian government to drop its “lethargic attitude and cosmetic approach” toward fighting insecurity in the country, saying that the government should stop toying with the lives of citizens.

“As a country we must be deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups and non-state actors trying to destabilise our nation.

“With the general elections a few weeks away, this dastardly act is not just worrisome but condemnable, and we urge security agencies to quickly track and apprehend the gunmen and rescue the victims,” he said.

Mr Okowa sympathised with the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the families of the kidnapped passengers at the train station.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time and we pray for the early return of the victims to reunite with their families,” he added.

Not the first time in Nigeria

The incident in Edo State occurs about 10 months after terrorists attacked a moving train in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many people were killed in the attack and dozens of others were kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt shuts down train station after terror attack

Many of the kidnapped victims were later released after paying ransom to the kidnappers while others were released after negotiations between the government and the kidnappers.

The Edo incident is the first such attack on a train facility in southern Nigeria. However, the state has witnessed other major criminal acts in the past, including an attack on a prison during which dozens of inmates escaped.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

