The electoral commission, INEC, has decentralized the collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs) by registered voters yet to collect theirs.

Millions of registered Nigerians have yet to collect their PVCs, less than two months to the general election.

The list of collection centres, provided by INEC, was sourced by a PREMIUM TIMES partner, YIAGA Africa.

To know where to collect your PVC, you can download the list of centres here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

