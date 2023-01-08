The Zamfara Police Command said its personnel killed two gun runners on Saturday and recovered some ammunition they were conveying.

The gun runners were intercepted on Gummi – Anka highway, the police said.

The command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said the police acted on an intelligence report on the movement of the car the suspects were travelling in from Taraba State to Zamfara.

Mr Shehu said while other suspects in the vehicle ran into the bush with gunshot injuries, two of the suspects were killed.

He said some of the arms and ammunition recovered by the police during an on-the-spot search include three live shells for rocket-propelled grenades, three explosives shells, 152 rounds of live ammunition for AK 47 rifles, 200 rounds of live ammunition for anti-aircraft rifles and some charms.

Mr Shehu said the operation led to an exchange of shots between the suspects and the police that lasted for hours.

He said the arms were being conveyed to terrorist gangs in Zamfara from Taraba State.

“The feat was recorded following an Intelligence Information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla Vehicle containing the above-mentioned exhibits from Taraba State en-route terrorist camp in Zamfara State. Two (2) of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds. Injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau and later confirmed dead by the Doctor while on admission,” he said.

Mr Shehu said more officers have been deployed to the location for “confidence building.”

He assured that the police would continue to commit themselves to rid the state of terrorists and criminal activities.

The activities of terrorists, including killing, kidnapping for ransom, and cattle rustling, have been on the rise in states in the North-west, including Zamfara State.

Gun runners supplying guns, ammunition and other necessities for the terrorists as well as informants providing information have been part of a large clique supporting the activities of the terrorists.

