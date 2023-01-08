The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday took his campaign to Ondo State, where he urged the people to cast their votes for him for a better Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu, at a rally held at the M.K.O. Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, was received by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and a crowd of party leaders and supporters.

He was first received at the Akure airport by Mr Akeredolu-led APC governors and party leaders in the South-west.

In his address at the rally, Mr Tinubu said he would abolish estimated electricity billing if he emerges the president in February.

He also said Nigerians will suffer hunger if they vote for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

He said the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has nothing to offer than to sell the nation’s critical assets to the highest bidders and squander the funds.

“Ondo is known as a progressive state, followed by other states like Ogun, Oyo and I appreciate our progressive governors. This incoming election is our own, it is vote of inheritance. It is vote of three in one. Don’t lose your PVCs, your PVCs is your right,” he said.

“Our rally today is a signal of our renewed Hope for Nigeria, that February 25, you will go and make a wise decision, you will vote massively for me, I am too sure and very sure that you will vote for APC and that’s why I am very happy.

“I will win this election. Atiku cannot do it, he doesn’t want to build a better nation. Instead, he will rather sell your birthright to the highest bidders. Atiku’s policies and action are nothing.

“Obi has a chance to show up a progressive when he was a governor of Anambra State, all he could do was to boast that he saved money when he was the Governor of Anambra State

“My people, you cannot entrust your future and that of our nation to Atiku and Obi. What has Atiku brought to Nigeria?

“Myself and my running mate, Shettima, are ready to renew your hope through empowerment for all of you, If you give me your mandate as you promised, I will work so hard, put money in your pocket.

“I love what Governor Akeredolu has done in Ondo State. He has improved the infrastructure status of Ondo State. We will work together with Ondo State to be an economic centre. We will develop the Ondo Deep Sea Port. We will develop uninterrupted energy.

“We will do more to develop Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole. We are a people of peace and prosperity. Our educational sector will receive priority in our government.

“No children of the poor will be left behind. If you don’t have the money, we will establish students credit loan so that you can go to school. You will be educated, you will be expert.”

Earlier, Mr Akeredolu said Ondo State and the entire South-west region would support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket massively.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, assured that the party leaders from across the state were united to deliver for Mr Tinubu come next month.

The rally was also attended by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; governors as well as the National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore; and many other party leaders in the South-west.

Mr Obi had earlier lashed out at Mr Tinubu over his claims that it was his turn to be president.

While addressing a crowd in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Labour Party candidate said it was the time of Nigerian youths to take back Nigeria.

“It is the turn of Nigerian youths and women to take back this country,” he said.

“Your children are suffering. We have children who have gone to school and cannot find jobs for years and someone is saying it is his turn, which turn? It is your turn to retire.

“Let those people who want to be president come here as I came here and speak to you, not through their spokesperson. You don’t campaign anywhere in the world through a spokesperson, you go personally.

“If you are looking for a job, you go for employment directly, that is why I am here.”

