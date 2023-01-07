A faction of the Action Alliance (AA) has said the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the names of its candidates on its portal may truncate the forthcoming general elections.

It also said Hamza Al-Mustapha is not the authentic presidential candidate of the party.

The National Chairman of the group, Adekunle Omo-Aje, stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

He spoke against the background of the leadership tussle rocking his party, which gave rise to the emergence of two presidential candidates.

It would be recalled that in a national congress held by the Omo-Aje leadership last year and monitored by INEC, Solomon-David Okanigbuan emerged the party’s presidential candidate.

But Mr Al-Mustapha, former security aide to late Nigerian dictator, Sani Abacha, won the presidential primary election conducted by the faction led by Kenneth Udeze, on 9 June, 2022, in Abuja.

The INEC had recognised all the candidates presented to it by the Udeze-led faction of the party, despite court judgements declaring that he was no longer a member of the party. The court also ordered INEC to accept and publish the names of candidates sent to it by the Omo-Aje leadership of the AA.

Mr Udeze is still listed on INEC website as the national chairman of AA.

‘Yakubu plotting against 2023 elections’

Mr Omo-Aje accused INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, of failing in his duties by refusing to comply with the order of the court asking the commission to upload the names of all candidates.

“We fulfilled all INEC electoral guidelines and requirements according to the Nigerian Constitution with the commission, yet he (Mr Yakubu) is hell bent on excluding Action Alliance from the coming 2023 General Elections,” he said.

He further alleged that “…Yakubu is covertly orchestrating a clandestine plan against the 2023 elections, and Action Alliance will not fold our arms and watch our nascent democracy rubbished and wounded.”

He also said instead of Mr Udeze to challenge his suspension and expulsion from the party, he instituted several court cases urging the courts to declare him national chairman of the party but lost all.

Mr Omo-Aje said the party would stage a peaceful protest to the National Assembly to press home their demands.

Legal tussle

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a faction of AA had presented Mr Al-Mustapha to INEC as the party’s presidential candidate for the February election.

Zainab Abubakar, a Federal High Court judge in Abuja had ordered INEC to remove Al-Mustapha’s name as the AA’s presidential flagbearer for the 25 February poll.

In Ms Abubakar’s judgement at the Federal High Court, the judge nullified all the lists of nominees, including Mr Al-Mustapha’s, submitted to the electoral umpire by a factional leader of the party, Mr Udeze.

The judge upheld the plaintiff, Mr Omo-Aje, who instituted the suit, as the authentic national chairman of the AA, and his lists of nominees as the party’s set of valid candidates for various offices for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Similarly, the Court of Appeal in Abuja last Thursday struck out an appeal which sought to restore Mr Al-Mustpha as presidential candidate of the AA.

READ ALSO:

Leading a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, who is the President of the appellate court in a ruling, said the appeal was incompetent.

Mr Udeze, the sacked Chairman of the AA party, had sought to upturn the nullification of Mr Al-Mustapha and others’ candidacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

