Yusuf Babangida, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly, representing Gwale Local Government at the State House of Assembly, has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP).

Mr Babangida was a top political ally of the NNPP’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr Babangida, in a resignation letter dated 7 January to the NNPP chairman in Sani Mainagge ward, in Gwale Local Government Area, said he was resigning from the party due to outright disregard for internal democracy in the NNPP.

Mr Babangida said the NNPP has suffocated “all democratic ideals upon which my political journey has been anchored.

“The supremacy of individual whims and belligerence over and above stakeholders consensus.

“An undue promotion of personal and familial relationship over and above value generation and inadequacy of political playing turf for upward progressive and many other reasons related to incoherence in pursuit of illogical aspiration.

“The above reasons and amongst others, have offered me no choice but to abandon the NNPP and pursue the continuation of my political journey elsewhere,” Mr Babagida wrote.

He was welcomed back to the APC by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who received him at the Kano State’s Government House.

