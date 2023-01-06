Top Kannywood stars, including Ali Nuhu, Adam Zango, Sadiq Sani, Rabiu Daushe, and several others, have officially endorsed the candidature of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The Kannywood stars say Mr Tinubu is their preferred candidate in February’s presidential election.

Zango, who initially supported the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, eventually switched to Mr Tinubu’s camp during APC’s campaign rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Tinubu and Kannywood

Mr Tinubu solicited the support of residents of the North-west states where the Kannywood celebrities also have huge fans from the largely Hausa-speaking states in the north.

The former Lagos governor, on Tuesday and Wednesday, canvassed support in Kano from the seven states of the North-west region in a chain of activities flagging off his campaign.

Mr Tinubu had promised to revive dying industries in the state and help resolve the problem of street children known as Almajiri if elected president in February’s presidential election.

While thousands of supporters were eagerly waiting for the APC presidential candidate at the Sani Abacha Stadium, the Kannywood celebrities thrilled the APC supporters with music and drama while soliciting support for Mr Tinubu.

Ali Nuhu

Mr Nuhu, also known as the king of the Kannywood, spoke at length on behalf of his colleagues at the event.

“We are not surprised by the massive turnout at the campaign due to the landmark achievements of Governor Abdullahi Ga. Also, similar developmental projects happened in Lagos when Mr Tinubu was governor.

“Mr Tinubu has helped develop Lagos and the entire Southwest region without considering one religious belief. That is why we are calling on you to come out and vote for him and Nasir Gawuna and all APC candidates in Kano, Mr Ali Nuhu said.

Other celebrities who attended the event and endorsed Mr Tinubu included Falalu Dorayi; Mustapha Naburiska; Suleiman Bosho; Baba Ari; Dangwari; Dan Auta; Malam Kwaram; Fati Niger, Rabiu Daushe; Dan Dolo; and others.

