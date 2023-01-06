The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal has reinstated Dauda Lawal as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State.

A high court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, had earlier nullified the primaries that produced Mr Lawal.

The judge, Aminu Bappa – Aliyu, ruled that the PDP has no gubernatorial candidate in the state.

In its ruling, the appellate court on Friday set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court.

In the judgement by Muhammad Shuaibu and two other members of the panel, the court ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to accept Lawal as the elected governorship candidate of the PDP in Zamfara State for the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the judgement, Mr Lawal, in a statement by his media office, described the Appeal Court’s ruling in Sokoto “as a victory for democracy, the good people of Zamfara State.

“The Appeal Court judgment was a victory not only to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) but to the entire people of Zamfara yearning for good governance.

“The people are celebrating my appeal court judgement because of their conviction that under my leadership, Zamfara State will be a reference point for new ideas, determination, dynamism, and endless possibilities,” the statement added.

Back story

In September, after a former federal lawmaker, Ibrahim Shehu, challenged Mr Lawal’s election, the Federal High Court in Gusau, nullified his election.

Another primary election was conducted by the party and Mr Lawal was elected again after which he called on the other contestants to join hands with him for the success of the party.

But Mr Shehu said he was not satisfied with the conduct of the fresh primary and took both Mr Lawal and PDP to court, claiming the conduct of the fresh primary violated the country’s electoral guidelines.

