The State Security Services (SSS) has clarified that it was never in court with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

It said media reports of a recent court judgement by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) erroneously suggested it instituted a case against the INEC chairman.

The court had on Wednesday dismissed a suit by Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Mr Yakubu over an alleged false declaration of assets.

Part of Mr Uzoabaka’s prayers in the court was seeking a court order directing Mr Yakubu to step down as the commission’s boss pending an investigation by security agencies including the SSS.

But in the judgement, Maryam Hassan, the judge held that Mr Yakubu’s asset declaration was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law.

She, therefore, refused the applications sought by Mr Uzooabaka and prohibits Mr Yakubu’s arrest by any security agencies, including the SSS, over the same issue.

But the SSS said the reportage and headline of the stories in some sections of the Nigerian media suggested it had dragged Mr Yakubu to court.

“This statement, however, becomes important to guide public understanding and perception, especially that the said report is misleading. It falsely left an impression that the Service went to Court against the INEC Chairman,” part of a statement by DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, reads.

Mr Afunanya assured of the Service’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order, including an accomplishment of a free and fair 2023 election.

He said the SSS is aware of the antics of some mischievous elements who are desirous of fomenting crisis in the country by “subtly exploiting the judiciary to distract or even undermine not only the Service but other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles.”

“The DSS, therefore, warns these individuals and groups to desist from their devious plans. It also advises all critical stakeholders to be vigilant and resist attempts to use them to thwart the law,” he added.

