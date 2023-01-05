The police command in Kano State has announced the death of a couple in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased died from suffocation.

The police identified the couple as Suleiman Idris, 28 and Maimuna Halliru, 20.

“The police on 3, January at about 9:pm received a from Kwa Village, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State that a couple, were discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 2, January at about 11:00 p.m.

“The grandmother of the husband forced the door of their room open, and she discovered the couple motionless on their bed, with a smoke odour in the room.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mamman Dauda, directed a team of detectives led by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ahmed Hamza, and Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dawakin Tofa Division to proceed to the scene.

“Victims were removed from the scene and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a medical doctor confirmed the couple dead.

“Preliminary investigation discovered that the deceased couple lit a charcoal fire to warm their room due to cold weather, locked up and got suffocated by the smoke which emanated from the charcoal burning while they were asleep.

“However, the police said an investigation is in progress to unravel the circumstance that led to the death, Mr Kiyawa said.

The Commissioner of Police advised residents to be careful while using fire, and electricity and take safety measures as the harmattan season is associated with the risk of fire outbreaks.

