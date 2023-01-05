The Zamfara police command said it rescued 15 people abducted along the Funtua-Gusau highway five days ago.

Mohammed Shehu, the command’s spokesperson, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said the victims were abducted around Magazu village on 1, January 2023.

The victims including seven women, six men and two children were rescued Wednesday evening.

“Recall that, on 1st January 2023, there was a report of abduction of some commuters along Tsafe – Gusau road, following which the Command deployed additional Police Tactical Operatives to the location for search and rescue operation, an effort that yielded positive results.

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police that they were blocked and abducted by a large number of bandits terrorists along Yankara- Tsafe – Gusau road by Magazu village while coming back from Abuja and Kaduna heading to Gusau, Sokoto and Birni Kebbi respectively,” he said.

Mr Shehu said the victims were debriefed by police detectives after they were checked at a police medical facility and have been reunited with their families.

The announcement came a day after the command announced the killing of a terrorist and the arrest of six others in the state.

Mr Shehu said the command also succeeded in recovering two AK-47 rifles, 104 rounds of live ammunition, two AK-47 magazines and some charms.

He said one of the arrested terrorists, Musbahu Aminu, has confessed to being a member of a terrorist gang controlled by Halilu Sububu.

“The suspect while undergoing discreet investigation confessed to being a gang member of Bandit Kingpin Halilu Kachalla who operates in many in Zamfara and other neighbouring States. The suspect further confessed to participating in several kidnappings and cattle rustling where millions of Naira were paid by victims’ relations as ransom,” Mr Shehu said.

Zamfara State has witnessed several terror attacks on communities but the situation has deteriorated. For some years now, federal, state and local highways in the state have become endangered.

