Hours after her father was sacked as Wazirin Bauchi, the commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs development in Bauchi State, Sa’adatu Kirfi has announced her resignation from the state’s executive council.

Her father, Bello Kirfi, is one of the most influential politicians in the state. He was a Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the Shehu Shagari administration. Mr Kirfi was sacked by the Bauchi Emirate Council for alleged disloyalty to the Governor of the state, Bala Mohammed.

In a letter to the governor, Ms Kirfi thanked him for giving her the opportunity to serve in his administration.

“Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member of Bauchi State Executive Council and Hon Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.”

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my state under your Administration,” the letter reads.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, Haruna Guyaba, resigned from his appointment Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s with immense gratitude to the will of Allah (SWT) and deep appreciation to His Excellency Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) that I wish to tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on local government affairs with effect from Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

“On behalf of myself, my family members, friends, supporters and well-wishers, I will wish to register my personal appreciation to His Excellency Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for finding me worthy of appointment to the position of SSA Local Government Affairs. It’s a great honour done to me,” he said.

Though the reason for resigning was not mentioned it in their resignation letters, it’s believed they did so as a result of the sacking of Mr Kirfi, who is Sa’adatu’s father and Mr Guyaba’s political godfather.

