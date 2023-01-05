Some residents of Kano State – the commercial hub of Northern Nigeria, have reacted to the promise by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu had promised to revive dying industries in the state and help resolve the problem of street children known as Almajiri, if elected president in February’s presidential election.

He stated this on Tuesday in Kano, in a Town Hall Meeting with Muslim leaders and clerics from the seven states of the North-west region in a chain of activities flagging off his campaign in the North West region.

Mr Tinubu said of past governments, “Let me answer the question of the Almajiri. You built schools without clinics, planning for their teachers, no allowance.

“To strengthen our social fabric and guarantee the future, massive investment in education will ensure that we nourish and guide our youth toward better lives.

“Here, I speak not only of their material existence but also their spiritual existence and role as responsible citizens.

“Every child has the right to an education. It is a social wrong to see them roam the streets or drop out due to poverty.

“If allowed to be president, I will appoint a special commission and that commission and I will work with you to craft a lasting solution to the Almajiri challenge,” he added.

The former Lagos governor said it is disheartening that Kano is no longer the manufacturing hub it used to be and promised to help revive industries in the state if voted as the president.

On Wednesday, during the campaign rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Mr Tinubu, apparently overwhelmed by the thousands of APC supporters who filled up the 18,000 seats capacity stadium, thanked the people of Kano for the massive turnout and solidarity.

The event was attended by governors of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru; Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle; Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Yobe State, Maimala Buni; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Katsina State, Aminu Masari; Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya; and former governors of Bauchi and Zamfara states Muhammad Abubakar; Abdulaziz Yari, Ahmad Sani, and Mahmud Shinkafi, and the host governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Other top politicians from the Northern part of the country who attended the event include the senate President, Ahmad Lawal, chairman senate committee on appropriation, Barau Jibrin; former senator, Kabiru Marafa, APC governorship candidate in Jigawa, Umar Namadi; former governor Kabiru Gaya; Abdulsalam Abdulkarim (AA Zaura) and former pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES expressed mixed reactions over Mr Tinubu’s pledges.

While some residents said they were hopeful that Mr Tínubu would solve the problems bedeviling the city, others dismissed the promises as the usual political statement meant to lure voters.

A teacher, Aliyu Shehu, from Tarauni Local Government Area, said the pledges made are a great task but surmountable if the presidential candidate means what he said.

On the reviving dying

Industries in Kano, Mr Shehu, said there are several proposals and researches carried out by successive governments, and the present Kano government and independent groups, like the Kano State turnaround project, KanoInvest, Nigerian Union of Textile and Garment Workers, have recommended in their research on how to revive the industries, and that the incoming administration needs to act upon that.

“Critical to achieving this task, the presidential candidate of the APC (if elected) should ensure the speedy completion of the Ajakuta-Kaduna-kano gas pipeline and the AKK Gas project.

“As for the almajiri system of education, efforts to address the problem failed because the very key players – the teachers and the traditional rulers – were not allowed to lead because politicians hijacked the initiative for their benefit.

“The schools were left in ruins, there was nothing on the ground as formal remuneration for the teachers and there was no provision for vocational training. Street begging by the Almajiri can only be curtailed if an alternative source of income is provided for the teachers and upkeep of the schools, Mr Shehu said.

Also, a teacher from the Islamic school in Tudun Yola quarters in Gwale Local Government Area, Rabiu Salisu, said many voters including himself have made mistakes in the previous elections by believing that a particular presidential candidate can address the problems of Nigeria.

“All I do now is pray for the right person to take charge of the country, irrespective of political part. For me, anyone who will come and protects our religion, provide security, safeguard the country, and prevent the killings may Allah give him the mantle of Nigerian leadership.

“The promise made by the APC Presidential candidate is a good thing, if such a promise will be delivered. Anyone who can address the Almajiri problems and address the poverty among the households and the Almajiri teachers would be a welcome development, Mr Salisu said.

Abdullahi Kausi, a resident of Fagge Local Government, said he no longer believes such empty promises from politicians because the issue of addressing Almajiri challenges has been at stake since 1999.

Mr Kausi said northern governors are reluctant to address the problem, he said it’s unfortunate that they are the same people around the presidential candidate.

“Since 1999, none of the northern governors has succeeded in addressing the problem. The northern governors have to come up with a law that applies to all the regions to address the problem, but a president can’t do it without the support of the governors, who are unfortunately, not ready to address the problem.

“Also, I don’t believe these comments from the APC presidential candidate. He is just a desperate politician who wants to be president. He is just making a political statement. I don’t believe him, let’s wait and see his first tenure if elected, that will tell us who he is and whether he deserves our vote from the north again,” Mr Kausi said.

Sani Umar, a voter from Tudun Yola quarters, said Mr Tinubu’s pledges were typical statements by politicians seeking political office, to woo voters, but whenever they win, they return to their usual way of doing things.

“The Almajiri problem needs to be addressed holistically. This is something that has been on for a long time. It involves children learning the Qur’an, and feeding themselves, and in some instances, they provide for their seniors and teachers.

“The Almajiri teachers are the greatest beneficiaries of the system, and they depend on it. If he can address the issue of poverty in the North, the traditional Almajiri system will be addressed.

READ ALSO:

“The Almajiri teachers need orientation to meet the modern way of learning the Qur’an. Many children memorised the Qur’an without going through the Almajiri schools (Tsangaya). If he can truly address this problem of the Almajiri, he is welcome, because nobody is comfortable with the little children becoming a nuisance in our societies,” Mr Umar said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

