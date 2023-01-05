The Igbo Community in Finland has asked the Finnish government to sanction the factional leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) , Simon Ekpa, over his declaration of sit-at-home order and calls for boycott of 2023 general elections in the South-east.

In a statement on 27 December by its chairperson, Kingsley Orji, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the group said it took the decision after its meeting with Mr Ekpa on 18 December.

During the meeting, the factional IPOB leader was asked “pertinent questions” about his declaration of illegal sit-at-home orders and calls for election boycott in the South-east, the group said.

“The Igbo Community in Finland is calling for an action that Simon Ekpa be immediately restrained, investigated, and made to face the full wrath of the law both in Finland and in Nigeria.

“Based on Belgian law on universal jurisdiction, the Finnish authorities should take (Ekpa’s) jurisdiction right away and stop Mr Simon Ekpa from continuing to incite violence against life and people (and) murder of any kind, mutilation, cruelty, and violations of the right to life,” the group said.

It also asked that “all relevant authorities should deploy all diplomatic channels” to ensure Mr Ekpa and his group are prevented from causing further damages.

Mr Ekpa is a Nigerian-Finnish citizen. He hails from Ngbo, a community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria. But he stays in Finland, a North European country.

The Finland-based lawyer is a controversial Biafra agitator and leader of pro-Biafran group, Autopilot IPOB, a faction of IPOB.

He has been dishing out sit-at-home orders since Nnamdi Kanu, the detained IPOB leader, was “intercepted” in Kenya in June, 2021, by Nigerian security agents and brought back to Abuja.

On 7 December, Mr Ekpa, via his verified Twitter handle, declared a five-day sit-at-home across the South-east from 9 to 14 December.

Tuesday, 13 December, was excluded.

At least two people, including a police officer, were killed in Imo State and two others killed in Enugu by gunmen who were said to be enforcing the sit-at-home in the region.

The Igbo group said the illegal declarations of sit-at-home were affecting the economy of the South-east and causing loss of lives in the region.

“The illegally imposed and ruthlessly enforced order caused incomprehensible economic misery and devastation of lives and property, causing significant anxiety among the South-east’s population,” it said.

Election boycott calls in South-east

The group said Mr Ekpa’s calls for election boycott in the region are “vicious” and that such pronouncement constitutes “a gross breach of the fundamental human rights to assemble and vote.”

“While we respect and recognise the right of individuals to express their thoughts, the Igbo Community in Finland strongly denounces Mr Simon Ekpa’s seditious statements and actions, which have taken on a dangerously violent dimension of killing and devastation whenever he issues such directives.

“Due to his threats and the violent actions of his group in south-eastern Nigeria, there is a high level of insecurity in the territory, which makes it hard to travel and do business,” it stated.

The group said they “strongly” condemned Mr Ekpa’s violent method of operation and have rejected his “illegal sit-at-home orders that restrict economic activities and daily lives of people.”

It added that criminals have exploited such declarations to kill, steal and destroy properties in the region.

“We strongly urge Mr Simon Ekpa to rescind his undiplomatic campaign slogan that ‘there will be no election in Biafra land in 2023’ and cease all his efforts to deprive Igbos of opportunity and the right to vote and participate in all political process of electing their leaders,” the group said.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

