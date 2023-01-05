Outspoken Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has returned to the Adoration Ministry Enugu after his “solitary journey” to a monastery.

The leadership of Catholic Diocese of Enugu had, in October, directed Mr Mbaka to step down as the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, and proceed to a monastery as part of the disciplinary measures against him.

The disciplinary measures against the cleric followed his scathing remarks against Labour Party (LP) paallresidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mr Mbaka, had in June, prophesied that Mr Obi would not win the 2023 presidential election because he is a “stingy man.”

Many Nigerians, including the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, criticised him over “the prophetic declaration” on the LP candidate.

The cleric later apologised to the former governor and his supporters, saying his intent was not to malign the LP candidate.

The Bishop of the diocese of Enugu, Callistus Onaga, later banned church members from attending services at the ministry, following the controversial prophecy.

The ban was lifted, three months after. The church then asked Mr Mbaka to step down and embarked on a “solitary journey” to the monastery.

Anthony Amadi, another Catholic priest, was appointed as the new spiritual director of the ministry.

The diocese, however, did not give details of the monastery where Mr Mbaka had been scheduled to go.

In October, Mr Mbaka announced that he had embarked on the journey to the monastery “in obedience to my Bishop, His Lordship Callistus Onaga.”

There were speculations that the cleric was posted to a monastery in Anambra State, another state in the South-east.

But in November, Mr Mbaka was spotted in a monastery in Los Angeles, United States, where he was said to have gone in continuation of the “disciplinary measure” imposed on him by the church leadership.

On Wednesday, several followers of Mr Mbaka thronged Akanu-Ibiam International Airport, Emene, Enugu when information filtered in that the cleric would return to Nigeria from the US.

When he disembarked from his flight, the crowd of followers accompanied the outspoken priest, singing and jubilating over his return.

Mr Mbaka was smiling and waving as many of his followers circled him while he exited the airport.

Conveyed in a 460 Lexus SUV vehicle, Mr Mbaka was seen heading straight to the Adoration Ministry, amidst cheers from the crowd of followers.

He would later retire to his official residence in Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

It is not clear, for now, if the church leadership will reinstall him as the spiritual director of the ministry.

