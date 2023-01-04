The remains of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, the son of a couple murdered in Abeokuta on New Year day, were committed to mother Earth on Tuesday in the Ogun State capital.

Oreoluwa was abducted by his parents’ killers on Monday and his body was recovered from a river in Adigbe-Obada area of Abeokuta.

The corpse was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday by fishermen who alerted the authorities, following which a police team retrieved the corpse.

The remains were taken in a police pick up van to State Hospital Ijaiye, Abeokuta, but later released to the family for burial

A brief Christian service was conducted at the cemetery situated along Kobape-Siun dual carriage road in Abeokuta, before the final interment.

The occasion was witnessed by family members, friends and symphatisers.

Oreoluwa’s parents, Kehinde Fatinoye and Bukunola were murdered by yet unknown persons who also set their house at Government Reservation Area (GRA) ablaze and abducted the boy.

Mr Fatinoye was a staffer of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife worked with Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB).

The remains of the couple were buried earlier on Monday at Lantoro Cemetery in Abeokuta after a church service held at Christ Anglican Church, Iporo Ake, Abeokuta.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said a suspect was being held over the multiple murders.

“One person has been arrested by our operatives in connection to the incident. We will get to the roots of the matter, as investigation has since begun,” Mr Oyeyemi had said in a statement.

