The corpse of Oreoluwa, a son of the couple murdered on New Year day in Abeokuta, has been recovered from Ogun river in the Adigbe-Obada axis of the Ogun State capital.

Kehinde Fatinoye and wife Bukunola were murdered and their house at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) set ablaze by yet unknown persons who also abducted Oreoluwa and a housemaid of the family.

Master Oreoluwa’s corpse was found by fishermen in the river on Tuesday with the hands tied.

A police team led by an Area Commander of the agency was at the scene of the discovery as of the time of filing this report.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details emerge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

