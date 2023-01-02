The governorship candidate of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, Aminu Bande, on Monday, flagged off his campaign with a promise to handle security better than his main rival, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), Nasiru Idris.

Mr Bande, a retired major general of the Nigerian Army, sm claimed his rival is incapable of securing the state because he was a lowly Grade 2 teacher.

Mr Idris, a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), was elected the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in May.

“How can you compare a retired major general with a grade two classroom teacher? I have the capacity going by my training to collaborate with the federal government in bringing security to Kebbi state (if elected)

“How do you compare, a retired military major general with someone who does not have exposure from any other party, no candidate has the requisite experience than me, Mr Bande said while being hailed by thousands of supporters who attended the campaign flagging.

“My people in Kebbi, I promise to be fair to all groups in Kebbi, I will provide the needed fertiliser before the rainy season at a subsidised price if elected governor in the forthcoming coming election, Mr Mande added.

Mr Bande added that education is among his priorities.

“Our teeming youths are wandering without employment, why it’s this so? We must redesign our educational system to be functional, where people can acquire skills instead of theoretical degrees.

“We will revive our vocational training schools that were abandoned.

“Be peaceful, anyone who lured you with money, collect it, it’s yours, but don’t vote for that person.

“I will be fair and safeguard the resources and money of the people of Kebbi State. I will do everything possible to ensure the security of lives and properties in Kebbi.

“I will do my best in salvaging the people of Kebbi state, all the candidates that emerged under the PDP are committed people who are ready to serve the people, Mr Bande said.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by a former governor of the state, Adamu Aleiro, and former majority leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya – both men are sitting senators who defected from the APC to the PDP following the crisis that broke out in the state’s chapter of the APC.

We’ll not allow rigging – Aleiro

In his remarks, the former governor, Mr Aleiro, charged the constituents to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he claimed has the initiative to tackle the insecurity in Kebbi.

“The worsening security situations across the country made people agitate for change and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is determined to bring change, and vote for him so that we can get out of the woods”, Mr Aleiro said.

He said the people of Kebbi will not allow their votes to be stolen in the forthcoming general elections.

“On election day, don’t just vote and leave, you must stay behind and ensure that our votes count. This is important because there are politicians who don’t have anything to campaign on, they are waiting for election day to steal your votes.

“Don’t give them the chance to steal your votes. In Kebbi state, we will tolerate ringing. We will provide all the necessary assistance in Kebbi state to ensure free and fair elections, Mr Aleiro said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

