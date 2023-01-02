The remains of the couple assassinated in the early hours of New Year’s day in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been interred.

Kehinde and Oluwabukunola Fatinoye were murdered early Sunday morning at their Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibara, Abeokuta residence after returning from a crossover to New Year’s church service. Their killers also set their corpses on fire and abducted their son and housemaid.

The burial service took place at Christ Anglican Church, Iporo-Ake area of the town on Tuesday. It was conducted by S.K Oyewale and was attended by family members and a large number of sympathisers. The congregation took up the entire church and premises.

The Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Funke Fadugba, led some members of the organisation to the service and also paid a condolence visit to a member of the family, Ambrose Somide, who is the General Manager Radio Services of Daar Communications.

The deceased families and sympathisers could not hold back tears at the burial service and during interment, as many rained curses on their yet unknown killers.

Mr Fatinoye was an ex-staffer of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his wife worked with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB).

Their son is also suspected to have been murdered and his body thrown into a river in the Adigbe-Obada axis of the state capital, but the body was yet to be recovered as of the time of filing this report.

The remains of the couple, put in separate white caskets, were after the church service taken in a white colour hearse to a cemetery in the Lantoro area of Abeokuta, where they were committed to mother earth.

The officiating minister called for justice over their murder.

Mr Oyewale took his Bible reading from 1: Thessalonians 4: 13-18, while the hymns include ‘Forever with the Lord’, ‘Who are the like stars appearing’ and ‘On the resurrection Morning’

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police have arrested a suspect, adding that investigation was ongoing.

“The incident happened after 12 in the morning. It is true that a couple was killed and set ablaze at their residence in Abeokuta, shortly after they returned from Cross over Service. This is a clear case of assassination and we are not leaving any stone unturned to unravel those behind the killings. One person has been arrested by our operatives in connection to the incident. We will get to the root of the matter, as investigation has since begun,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

