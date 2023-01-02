The former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has condemned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for saying it is his turn to be president of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu said the now popular Yoruba phrase ’emi lokan’, which means “It is my turn”, while campaigning to delegates in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, in the build up to the APC presidential convention.

At the meeting, Mr Tinubu narrated how his support ensured Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria’s president after three failed trials. He said he was the next person to become the president of Nigeria, repeating “It is my turn.”

In a public letter on Sunday, Mr Obasanjo said, “Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now.”

Those claims, according to Mr Obasanjo, “cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria.”

Mr Obasanjo further said no individual can claim that he or she has the absolute solutions to the problems facing Nigeria, stating that “the solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.”

Buhari drags Nigeria down below 1999 status

Commenting on the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari, the former president said the present government has dragged Nigeria down below the status it was in 1999 when he took over.

“I was pained that most of them do not realise that the Nigeria of today had been dragged down well below Nigeria of the beginning of my Presidency in June 1999,” he said of presidential candidates.

He said he believes that Nigeria of today was in a very bad shape and was tottering on the verge of collapse but “it was not faced with the level of pervasive and mind-numbing insecurity, rudderless leadership, buoyed by mismanagement of diversity and pervasive corruption, bad economic policies resulting in extremes of poverty and massive unemployment and galloping inflation.”

According to him, the four major factors to watch out for in a leader during the coming election are what he called TVCP: “Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so it is at the most difficult time that we are.”

Mr Obasanjo in the letter then declared support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

