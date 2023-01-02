The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG,) Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for 2023.

Mr Adeboye, during the Crossover live Service 2022-2023, at the New Arena, Simawa in Ogun State, categorised his prophecies into World, RCCG Members, and Individuals.

In his message, the cleric said for the 2023 world prophecies, migration would take a new turn in the new year.

Mr Adeboye also said the world would be “relatively more peaceful” this year.

The clergy added that the weather pattern would be ”more eratic”, but it would be nice wherever God’s children were.

Regarding individual prophecies, the RCCG general overseer during his proclamation, said people’s biggest challenges of 2022 would lead to their biggest testimonies in 2023.

”In 2023, the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes,” he said. ”In 2023, for quite a few people, there would be restoration of lost glories.”

In what he proclaimed his favorite prophecy for 2023, Mr Adeboye said ”Many trouble makers will lose the ability to make trouble this year.”

He further stated that “Few balloons will be deflated this year. There will be a bit of wealth transfer.

“Generally, 2023 is a year of many opportunities; wonderful.”

A News Agency of Nigeria reporter, who monitored the congregational service, observed that prayers were made to restore the world, Nigeria, communities and families.

More prayers were said for the country to overcome its challenges and avert further troubles in its economy and activities.

A number of pastors in Nigeria engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the new year to create the impression that they can see tomorrow.

Most of the prophecies are often non-specific and usually contain predictions of events that would most likely occur as a course of nature and societal development and transformation.

A number of the clerics have descended into ignominy in the past as their predictions failed to come true. But even that has not dissuaded them from playing Nostradamus, the French astrologer, physician and seer reputed for accurately predicting future events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

