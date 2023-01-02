The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said the odds favour him against the other candidates in the 2023 contest.

Mr Tinubu, who spoke from Saudi Arabia in an interview with Freedom Radio Kano, said his opponents are jittery because of the clear signs that he is the favourite.

He said as part of the strategies to get at him, the opponents are now spreading fake news against him and quoting him out of context.

“So far, so good. We are reaching each and every Nigerian. We decided that rallies are not always enough. We need to engage all Nigerians from all parts of the country and across all sectors of our socio-economic life. We have engaged businessmen, farmers, miners, industrialists, entertainers, labour leaders, and so on.

“By the engagements we are having it is clear that we are going to win this election. As the elections are coming closer the signs are clear and that is why our opponents are jittery. They have now resorted to peddling fake news and quoting some of my statements out of context just to score cheap points,” Mr Tinubu said.

The former two-term Lagos state governor also spoke about the status of his health and about engaging Nigerians through the local media.

“What do you mean? Are we not having interview now? I just finished talking to people through town-hall meetings and speaking directly to people. Those saying that are losers and they will lose,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said people saying he has health challenges are saying nothing but “lies and rubbish”

He said he has performed the ritual of Umra (Muslim lesser pilgrimage) which means he is not sick.

“I just finished performing the umrah. I did the seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between safa and Marwa. Can a sick person do that? That is stale news, my brother. People who are making those insinuations have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.

“I have moved round, spoke at different platforms and stood for hours to address different audiences. Before they said I could not walk, they said I could not stand, they are shamed. Since the campaign started I have marshalled more original ideas than anyone else. I have demonstrated knowledge, experience and great capacity to be on top of issues in the country,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said he has the best ideas to govern the country.

There has been questions around Mr Tinubu’s health condition and age. The presidential candidate has also been shying away from attending town hall meetings and debates especially organised by media organizations or other organizations.

