The police in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, said gunmen shot dead the wife of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim has been identified simply as Chima.

Her husband, Oyeku Kalu, is the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Network in the council area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, told reporters in Abakaliki that the gunmen also set Mr Kalu’s house ablaze during the attack, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, Ayodele Umujose, reported the incident.

The DPO’s report followed information by Nnachi Mba, a youth leader in Ama-Etiti Amaoso, about the attack.

Ama-Etiti Amaoso is a community in the council area.

“His house was set ablaze while his wife, Chima was killed by the attackers,” Mr Anyanwu said.

“It has not been established who perpetrated the dastardly act. The said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it,” he stated.

“It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year,” the police spokesperson added.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, has ordered an investigation into the incident, Mr Anyanwu said.

Mr Garba directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to lead the investigation and track down those who carried out the attack.

Detectives from the SCIID and tactical teams of the police have “taken over proceedings in the area” in line with the police commissioner’s order to “fish out” the suspects, the police said.

Background

Ebubeagu was set up in 2021 by governors of the five states in the South-east to help in the fight against insecurity in the region, which has witnessed deadly attacks linked to the Biafra agitation by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

But the security outfit has been accused of extrajudicial killings like in the tragic incident in July 2021 where some Imo youths returning from a wedding ceremony were shot dead at a close range.

Operatives of the security outfit have also been targets of gunmen attacks in the region.

Gunmen, in October, killed a member of the Ebubeagu in Ebonyi.

Two other operatives of the outfit were also killed by gunmen in November in the state.

