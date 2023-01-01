A former deputy governor of Jigawa State, Ahmad Mahmud, Saturday, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Mahmud in a letter to the APC chairman of Galagamma ward, his native ward, in Gumel Local Government Area, said he was resigning from the party due to a lack of commitment from the stakeholders of the APC in winning the 2023 elections in the state.

“I am constrained to take this decision due to the obvious intra-party conflict, disunity and lack of commitment and confidence in the party stalwarts towards the success of All Progressive Congress in the forthcoming general election in the state.

“By this decision, I will retire to my farming business and equally continue with my philanthropic gestures to the people of Jigawa State. I assure you of my continued consultation with stakeholders for my plan, Mr Mahmoud said in the resignation letter.

Mr Mahmud was the Deputy Governor of the state between 2007 to 2015 under the administration of former governor Sule Lamido.

He joined the APC after the Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2015 and campaigned for the incumbent governor, Muhammad Badaru.

Mr Mahmud was subsequently appointed commissioner representing Jigawa state in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) from where he resigned in May and unsuccessfully contested the governorship seat under the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Mahmud fell out with Governor Badaru after he failed to secure a reappointment to his previous position at the RMAFC where he resigned before joining the governorship race, among other issues.

After he announced his resignation from the APC, Mr Mahmud was pictured with the chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Jigawa, including former Jigawa governor, Saminu Turaki, and the PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido.

However, Mr Mahmud is yet to announce his defection to the opposition PDP officially.

