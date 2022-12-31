Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sacked the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Adam, popularly known as ‘Baba Impossible’.
The Commissioner for information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday.
Mr Garba said the commissioner was removed over disloyalty to the constituted authorities and unguarded utterances.
The sack is with immediate effect, he said.
“The sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances,” Mr Garba said.
The information commissioner said the embattled official was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.
Apart from operating without due consultation, Mr Adam has been disloyal to the government, he added.
He announced that the governor had nominated Nazifi Ishaq, as a replacement.
The governor wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavours.
However, the embattled commissioner, Mr Adam, told journalists that he was not sacked but tendered his resignation letter to the government officially on Friday.
Although, he did not state how he tendered the resignation letter, the former commissioner said the government lied, and acted mischievously, by announcing his dismissal on Saturday.
