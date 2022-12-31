In 2022, while Nigerian skitmakers and pranksters made us laugh even amidst the economic downturn and unrest in the country, some specific slang phrases were quickly adopted by people of all ages and classes.

Interestingly, unlike the previous years, some Nigerian politics were behind some of the most popular catchphrases that trended in 2022.

Below, PREMIUM TIMES highlights a few of them.

E Dey Pain Dem

Beginning the list, we have Nyesom Wike, the River State Governor, to thank for this one. During one of his political gatherings, Wike, while addressing and ridiculing his political enemies, expressed that his actions caused pain to them.

With the help of the acclaimed Wike’s live band, the energetic governor danced to the “Wike Pepper Dem” tune.

In September, Nigerian dancehall artist Timaya released a song titled “Sweet Us”, inspired by Wike’s favourite saying.

The chorus of the lyrics read, “As e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem…As e dey pain dem, omo e dey sweet us.”

Emi Lo Kan

The APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the originator of Emi Lo Kan saying.

At a June political gathering in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while making a case for himself ahead of the APC presidential primary earlier in the year, the former Governor of Lagos claimed that it was his turn to become President in Yoruba.

“Emi Lokan” is a Yoruba phrase translated as “It is my turn”. This Phrase was quickly picked up by supporters and critics who used and discussed the words on social media.

Nigerians now use Emi Lokan to express ‘ownership’ in different contexts.

Singer Q Dot also released a song titled Emi Lo Kan in September.

Bala Blu Bulaba

“It is a town hall, not a Bala Blu Bulaba”, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, allegedly said to Owerri residents during a town hall meeting in Imo State in November.

These words, which do not have any connotative meaning, were believed to be his expression of gibberish.

It made the politician the butt of internet jokes on social media and criticism condemned by netizens trying to grasp any possible meaning of the expression.

Several Nigerian skitmakers have adopted this slang in their productions since it came to be. Nigerians humorously use slang to convey that what you are doing does not make sense.

Japa

This one is beyond just slang. As more Nigerians leave the country every day, the slang ‘Japa’, which means ‘to run out of the country in pursuit of a better life’, was widely used by Nigerians at home and Abroad.

At almost every turn, once your neighbour or colleague starts displaying signs of relocation, Nigerians ask, “Abi you don dey Japa ?”

We outside

Thanks to Mr Eazi, “we outside” became a phrase often adopted by people that want to ‘pepper’ (taunt) another for being an indoor person.

On a Friday night, those who embrace the city’s nightlife use this slang on every snap video or reel uploaded, giving you a glimpse of how they are ‘chopping life’ (enjoying themselves).

Sope Otilo

Sope Otilo is a popular Yoruba Nigerian slang used when someone has been cheated, mocked, swindled or ridiculed for any reason.

Dancer Poco Lee popularised this slang because his song about it has been used in different and weird scenarios.

Some Nigerians use the term to signify that they have tendered their resignation from their workplace.

You dey whine me a ni (re-popularised)

Yes, you’ve heard it before; this particular slang has no origin or originator, as it is a street language which translates to “Are you kidding me.”

However, this slang which was even used constantly by this year’s big brother Naija winner Phyna, was repopularised by a viral hit song from Austine de Bull, real name Austine Emmanuel’

The Ogoni singer unknowingly gave the Nigerian content creators and social media users, especially on TikTok, a sound to accompany their videos on TikTok.

Dey Play

Last but not least, this slang began trending in late November.

The slang, originating from the skit maker Oga Sabinus, means to keep wasting time.

The slang now accompanies videos of people who want to flaunt new achievements, acquired properties, houses or cars.

The slang “dey play” is a reverse motivation that pricks others to stop being unserious with life.

Other Notable mentions

Nigerians always use many other slangs, some of which trended years back. This year Nigerian content creators used slang like Omo, Pepper Dem, Something Hooge, Opor and Lori Iro.

