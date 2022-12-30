President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Moji Adeyeye, a professor, as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

A statement issued by the agency on Friday indicates that the President’s approval of Mrs Adeyeye’s second tenure of five years took effect on 1 December.

Mrs Adeyeye, who was appointed in 2017, ended her renewable first term of office on 2 November.

Following the expiration of her first tenure, Monica Eimunjeze, NAFDAC’s Director of Registration and Regulatory Affairs, was immediately appointed as the acting director-general of the agency.

Reappointment

According to the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, NAFDAC, Abubakar Jimoh, the approval of her reappointment was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mr Jimoh said the DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.

“Adeyeye who officially assumed duty today (Friday) was received by some staff at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja,” he said.

“She will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays.”

About NAFDAC’s boss

According to NAFDAC, Ms Adeyeye earned her B.Sc in pharmaceutics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1976, and went on to the University of Georgia where she obtained an M.S and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutics in 1985 and 1988.

She was a professor of pharmaceutics and drug product evaluation at the college of pharmacy, Roosevelt University in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA, and the founding chair of biopharmaceutical sciences at the same university.

She was also a professor of pharmaceutics and manufacturing for 21 years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, USA.

She has five patents, over 50 peer-reviewed manuscripts, book chapters, and books, and more than 140 scientific presentations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

