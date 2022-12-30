The police command in Katsina State said 1,102 suspects were arrested in connection with 705 reported cases in the state in 2022.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shehu Nadada, who disclosed this on Friday, said 989 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent courts of law in the state.

He added that 177 suspected armed robbers were arrested with 169 suspects charged to court while eight cases are under investigation.

Mr Nadada said 241 suspected bandits, kidnappers and informants to bandits, were arrested out of which 239 suspects have been charged to court while 16 suspects are under investigation.

While 54 bandits were neutralised in various gun battles, five police officers paid the supreme price, according to him.

The police also recovered 1,092 domestic animals from criminals, and arrested 266 suspects in 245 reported cases of rape and unnatural offences out of which 260 suspects have been charged to court. Six suspects are undergoing investigation.

Mr Nadada said 46 victims of human trafficking were rescued in four reported cases, which were transferred to NAPTIP office for further investigation while 122 kidnapped victims were also rescued from suspected bandits and kidnappers in the year under review.

“Twenty (22) suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered and eighteen (18) stolen/bandits’ motorcycles were recovered. Twenty-seven (27) suspected motor vehicles thieves have been arrested and have been charged to court.

“Seventy-one (71) suspected vandals were arrested and a large amount of cable wire/other electrical items recovered. They have been charged to court for prosecution.

“Twenty-one (21) suspected Indian Hemp/illicit drugs traffickers and suppliers of drugs to bandits were arrested and large quantity of illicit drugs such as Pentazocine injections, Tramadol, etc, and substances such as Jerricans loaded with “SUCK and DIE” Solution, rubber solution, spirits etc, and dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis were recovered. Nineteen (19) suspects have been charged to court, two (2) were transferred to NDLEA for further investigation,” he said.

According to Mr Nadada, the command recovered 14 AK 47 rifles, two Locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 19 locally made guns and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle

“I must acknowledge the concerted efforts of sister security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other crimes in the state. The Community Policing drive in the state is yielding positive results. My special appreciation goes to members of the community who have left the comfort of their houses to join hands with the security agencies, and join “The Vigilante Groups”. You have made us proud and increased the morale of our personnel in this fight,” the commissioner said.

