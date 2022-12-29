Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the death of the President of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor.

Mr Obasanjo, who is currently in Ethiopia with the African Union (AU) High Representative to the Horn of Africa, sent his condolences through a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday.

In the message, the former president described as “a fitting complement”, the efforts of Mr Obiozor at remaking Nigeria’s international profile while he served as Nigerian Ambassador to Israel and the United States of America.

“The good work he did while he served as Nigerian Ambassador to Israel and the United States of America was a fitting complement to my administration’s painstaking efforts to re-make the international profile of our dear country.

“Indeed, for the enviable and sensitive positions he occupied both at home and abroad, and the developmental roles he played while in active service, Ambassador Obiozor would be fondly and proudly remembered as a foremost multilateralist, an erudite scholar, a passionate nationalist, and a diplomatic legend of international repute. He was an icon and a true Nigerian.”

Mr Obasanjo further described late Obiozor as a peace maker and lover of democracy.

“Until his death, he built for himself an impressive profile of immense goodwill and affection among his people. He was imbued with an undying love for his people which informed his acceptance to serve as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so as to assist in ministering to, and advocating for their needs and truly, he was committed to the development and global vision of his people and the entire South-Eastern region of Nigeria till he breathed his last.

“The finality of Ambassador Obiozor is painful, especially as he still had a lot to contribute to community and national life, but we can draw some solace from knowing that he left his mark indelibly in whatever he was called upon to do. In all the assignments he was given, quality and integrity were his imprint and legacy.”

The former president also commiserated with the Imo State Governor, Mr Obiozor’s family and the entire people of Imo State as he prayed that “God, in His mercy, will comfort you all and grant him the reward of his faithfulness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

