The suspended National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has asked a former presidential aide, Akin Osuntokun, to resign as the Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign council.

Mr Osuntokun was appointed to the position on Tuesday after Doyin Okupe stepped down following his conviction for money laundering.

However, Mr Arabambi, who was suspended earlier from his party position following a dispute with Mr Okupe, has told his successor, Mr Osuntokun, to resign within five days or be sued.

He said Mr Osuntokun, who is a senatorial candidate of Zenith Labour Party in Ekiti State, cannot be an official of another party.

INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, had said the legality or otherwise of Mr Osuntokun’s appointment as LP’s presidential campaign DG can only be determined by the two parties.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Arabambi described Mr Osuntokun’s appointment as a “treacherous act which has compromised the victory of Labour Party.

“In the list of candidates just cleared by INEC for the national assembly elections, Akin Osuntokun name and particulars were there, and this shows that he is a member of ZLP and also its National Assembly candidate. (see list of National Assembly candidate, Page 57 as released by INEC)

“From available record, ZLP has its own presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, so how then will he be leading our party’s campaign for (from) another party?

“We are also sure that Akin Osuntokun has not resigned from ZLP, nor has he secured a court order from a competent court of jurisdiction to delete his name from INEC list as the 90 days time allowed for substitution of candidates by political parties has elapsed,” Mr Arabambi said.

Mr Osuntokun on a television programme on Wednesday defended his new appointment as a call to national service.

His erstwhile party is yet to speak on the appointment.

