Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday mourned President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor.

The former Vice President, in a statement personally signed by him in Abuja, said that he received the news of Mr Obiozor’s death with rude shock.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State announced the death of Mr Obiozor, a professor, on Wednesday in Owerri.

Atiku condoled with the entire body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-east part of the Nigeria, and the country as a whole over “the fall of an Iroko.”

He described the death of the late former Nigerian ambassador to several foreign missions as a huge loss for the country.

He described late Obiozor as a charismatic personality, who was much at home in any part of Nigeria.

“He was a consummate diplomat who believed in consensus, and had a stabilizing influence.

“His wide experience in diplomatic foreign missions garnered over decades and across diverse postings, came in very handy in making him a Pan-Nigerian.

“Prof. Obiozor taught us the essence of large-heartedness because he was generally accepted by even those who were not in support of his candidacy during the election that saw his emergence as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He was a master of political consensus, a writer famous for his ‘politics of precarious balancing’ in which he espoused balancing the diverse interests in the country.

“He was a promoter of the unity of the nation. Igbo nation will miss him. The whole nation will miss him.”

Atiku prayed for a peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and his immediate family to have the fortitude to bear the loss of its patriarch.

Obiozor’s death great loss to Nigeria – Peter Obi

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, described the death of Mr Obiozor, as a great loss to Nigeria.

Mr Obi, who said this in his twitter handle on Thursday, expressed sadness over the news of Obiozor’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

“He was a dear elder brother and friend.

“Prof. Obiozor was a patriot, renowned academic and diplomat, who served Nigeria and Ohanaeze selflessly and diligently.

“He was witty, well-heeled in history and effusive in his personal charm and warmth.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader is a huge loss to the entire Obiozor family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians in general.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his family and all who mourn him,” he said.

Mr Obi prayed God to grant him eternal rest and those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Mr Obiozor, who died at the age of 80, was elected the 10th president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo on 9 January, 2021 to succeed Nnia Nwodo who exited the office after the expiration of his four-year tenure.

The late Obiozor hailed from Awo-Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo.

