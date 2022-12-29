Ten thousand police constables that passed out on Thursday will be deployed to provide security during the 2023 general elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this at the Passing-Out-Parade of the 2022 batch of police constables in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“This event, which is taking place simultaneously in four premier colleges and police training schools across the country, wraps up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical and intellectual training activities.

“It signifies the transition of the recruits mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment was spread over the 774 local government areas of the country with due regard to federal character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr President,” IGP stated.

Mr Baba, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, Ashafa Adekunle, said in the attainment of community policing goals, the recruits would all be posted back to their various local government areas.

He said the return to their various LGAs would further entrench the policing strategy of the federal government towards addressing communal crimes in their respective areas of purview.

The State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, enjoined the new policemen to maintain high level of discipline and shun corruption.

He later presented awards to outstanding graduands.

Take career in police

Meanwhile, Mr Baba has asked parents to encourage their children and wards to take up a career in the Nigeria Police.

He made the call at the Passing-Out Parade of Police recruits under the 2022 batch of the recruitment scheme on Thursday in Bauchi.

The IGP, represented by AIG Zone 12, Olokode Olawale, explained the essence of encouraging the children to choose a career in the service was to sustain the common vision for an efficient Police Force.

“I call on all citizens to be law-abiding and parents to continue to encourage their children and wards to take interest in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“That remains the most veritable platform to contribute to the path of national service,” he said.

He explained that the passing out parade was taking place simultaneously at four premier colleges and 12 Police Training Schools to wrap up six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities across the country.

READ ALSO:

“It signifies the transition of the recruits into mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

IGP Alkali assured that the huge investment in the force remained a strong source of motivation that would re-energise the force to commit to the attainment of the national policing mandate in line with Mr Buhari’s vision.

“I wish to remind graduands that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a Force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented.

He said such Force would take the war against crimes to the fortress of criminal elements bent on threatening the shared values for peace, security and liberty.

“I therefore, congratulate you all and welcome you into the big, strong, and resilient Police family and wish you a fulfilling career as you commence your service in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Mr Baba assured citizens that a new police, adequately imbibed with courage, servitude and compassion was being evolved with a renewed vigour to perform the statutory duties in the enforcement of law and order as well as protection of lives and properties.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

