Two suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, and two suspected female accomplices have been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly abducting another accomplice.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the accomplice for denying them their shares of a N26 million fraud proceed.

They were arrested on Monday by the police.

In a press statement, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested at Orile Imo village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Oyeyemi named the suspects as Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police found one Haruna Usman, who was abducted on 22 December, in the suspects’ hideout in Orile Imo.

Upon information, “the DPO of Owode Egba division, Popoola Olasunkanmi, had quickly mobilised his men to the area, where the four abductors were apprehended as two others escaped.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspected fraudsters had recently swindled an unknown person of N26.4 million.

“But the victim only gave the sum of N2,200 to his other colleagues, claiming that the money has not been paid completely by their client.”

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the develooment infuriated his colleagues, who lured him to a herbalist at Orile Imo and held him hostage for a week ago.

READ ALSO:

“They had threatened to kill him there should he refuse to give them their complete share of the fraud proceed.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

