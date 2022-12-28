Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has, again, offered amnesty to gunmen terrorising residents of the state.

Mr Soludo announced this, on Wednesday, during a press briefing in Awka, Anambra State.

A video clip of the briefing is published on YouTube.

Like other states in the South-east, Anambra has witnessed increased attacks by gunmen lately.

A lawmaker, earlier this year, was killed and then beheaded by gunmen in the state. Two former lawmakers have been abducted and then killed by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation in the South-east.

Office buildings of some local government councils in the state have been attacked by hoodlums in recent times.

Aside from government facilities, several residents have been killed and others abducted in renewed attacks by the gunmen in the state.

Mr Soludo said his administration was still open to offering amnesty to the gunmen to drop their rifles and be trained to be productive.

“We want to use this opportunity again to appeal to those in the bush and forest – the criminals out there, the kidnappers – to come out. We are offering them the opportunity; to retrain them and help them start a new productive life,” he said.

The governor said it is disturbing that young people were wasting their lives in criminalities, and assured that his government was ready to offer “a new future” to any of them prepared to drop their weapons.

This is the second time Mr Soludo would offer amnesty to gunmen in the state.

The governor first made the offer in July after visiting the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, at the facility of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja.

‘Eight council areas recovered from gunmen’

Mr Soludo also said his nine-month-old administration had recorded “giant achievements” particularly in the area of security and order, pointing out that eight local government areas, which he claimed were previously in control of the gunmen, have been liberated.

“On 17th of March, eight local government areas were basically under siege – totally taken over by hoodlums and criminals – (who set up) various camps in these local government areas. We couldn’t even campaign in any of those local government areas.

“But by the grace of God, I think today, those local government areas have been liberated. And security, law and order seem to be returning to Anambra,” the governor stated, adding that several criminal camps have been destroyed and suspected criminals arrested.

Mr Soludo boasted that, given his achievements in security, Anambra has become the safest in Nigeria.

“As far, I can tell, I don’t know any state in Nigeria that is safer than Anambra,” he claimed.

Commendation to security operatives

The governor took out time to applaud security agencies and other groups for their contributions to the “peace” in the state.

“I want to use this occasion to especially appreciate the law enforcement agencies; the Nigerian Police, the Navy, the SSS, the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps and of course, our very gallant Anambra Vigilante Services and all the volunteers.

“I want to commend all the armed forces who put their lives on the line to have our people sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

“All those who have paid the supreme sacrifice just to keep Anambra safe. Several of them died needlessly, I must say. May their souls rest in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

